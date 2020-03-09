Mt. Juliet father protects family from tornado in closet

"You always hear the cliché, it sounded like a train, well, we heard a train in our back yard and it was time to get in our back closet."

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Wilson County is the Triple Crown subdivision in Mt. Juliet.

Homes and cars were destroyed but there is an equal number of survival stories as well.

There is still no power to the community and most homes are dark inside.

Chad Lee is a husband and father of three. He said Tuesday morning, he gathered his family in an interior closet and rode out the tornado.

“You always hear the cliché, it sounded like a train, well, we heard a train in our back yard and it was time to get in our back closet.”

Lee showed News 2 a picture of his three children. He calls his 2 daughters, ages 8 and 7, and his 17-month-old son his pride and joy.

Lee is a veteran who fought in Afghanistan. He told News 2 the holes in the side of his home remind him of wartime.

“Yes, absolutely, like little projectiles.”

Lee is also spiritual. He told News 2 about the comfort he felt at the height of the storm.

“God protected us. We could feel his presence in the closet. We were scared to death, but at the same time, there’s a calm, I felt this warmth. It was hard to describe. You feel his comfort, everything is bad but you are ok.”

While showing News 2 the closet, Lee described the sound of the tornado tearing his home apart.

“I can’t get the sound out of our heads. Every time we close our eyes. When you are in a car wreck, and hear the metal and glass bending, and extend that 15 or 20 seconds or an eternity.”

Lee said his deck was tossed into his living room. He said somehow shingles from his home ended up inside his refrigerator.

“We are lucky, cause we didn’t sustain as much damage as other families, we were very blessed.”