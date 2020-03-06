1  of  20
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville Social Security Office Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Spring Hill Christian Academy Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Monthly tornado siren testing cancelled in Davidson County

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tornado siren generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will not conduct the monthly test of its tornado sirens this Saturday after the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.  

The department typically tests the sirens on the first Saturday of every month. The warning starts at noon at noon and lasts for approximately 60 seconds. 

Tornado sirens are spread out throughout Davidson County.

Recent upgrades made it so only sirens within the tornado warning polygon will sound.

The department has not released why the monthly test has been suspended.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar