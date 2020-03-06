Monthly tornado siren testing cancelled in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will not conduct the monthly test of its tornado sirens this Saturday after the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.

The department typically tests the sirens on the first Saturday of every month. The warning starts at noon at noon and lasts for approximately 60 seconds.

Tornado sirens are spread out throughout Davidson County.

Recent upgrades made it so only sirens within the tornado warning polygon will sound.

The department has not released why the monthly test has been suspended.