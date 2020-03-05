Mobile units to help Tennessee tornado victims with new IDs

Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile’s home in Cookeville, Tennessee, (between Nashville and Knoxville) was destroyed in a tornado that ripped through in the early hours of March 3, 2020. (Courtesy)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two mobile units have been deployed to help residents who lost state driver’s licenses or photo identification in severe storms that ravaged Tennessee counties this week.

Tennessee’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security said Wednesday that mobile units that can issue duplicate licenses or photo IDs have been sent to Nashville in Davidson County and Cookeville in Putnam County.

Fees for duplicate licenses or IDs will be waived, officials said.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance has set up a facility at Centennial SportsPlex in Nashville to answer questions about insurance policies and storm coverage. Major insurance carriers will be in attendance also for people to make claims in person, officials said.

Officials are also helping residents with insurance questions at the Wilson County Emergency Management Center in Lebanon and the Putnam County 911 Center in Cookeville.

State emergency officials said 24 people died when fast-moving storms crossed Tennessee early Tuesday. Eighteen of them, including five pre-teen children, died in Putnam County, some 80 miles east of Nashville. Eighty-eight more were injured in the county.

