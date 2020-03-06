MNPS, Second Harvest Food Bank providing meals to students and families after tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank are partnering to provide meals for families of students without access to food due to school closures after the tornado outbreak.

Nearly 200 boxes of food will be available for pickup between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday while supplies last at each of the following schools:

Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Cole Elementary, 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch, TN 37013

Donelson Middle Prep, 110 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Fall-Hamilton Elementary, 510 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

J.E. Moss Elementary, 4701 Bowfield Dr, Antioch, TN 37013

Madison Middle Prep, 300 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115

Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216

Tusculum Elementary, 440 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN 37211

“Our schools need to be closed this week so that we can begin to repair from the damage and devastation caused by the storms, but many of our students rely on schools for access to nutritious meals every day,” said Alison McArthur, director of Community Achieves. “We are grateful to Second Harvest for working with us to provide resources for our families most in need during this challenging time.”