Metro students head back to class after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Students who attend Nashville Metro Public Schools in Davidson County will return to class Monday after the district closed following the deadly tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee.

Some children will head to new buildings after their previous schools were damaged.

Teachers, faculty and staff worked all weekend to prepare Jere Baxter and Park Avenue schools to welcome students who were displaced from Gra-Mar, Meigs Magnet and Robert Churchwell schools.

Classes across the district have been cancelled since the tornado outbreak early Tuesday morning.

This district’s goal is to interrupt learning for students as little as possible.

“Our team currently has been out and about trying to get a full assessment of where we are with our students and our families especially those who may have been displaced. We are at the office receiving information and have also tried to be out in the community to assess the situation,” explained MNPS interim director Adrienne Battle.

The relocation for students is temporary and could last up to eight weeks.

Wilson County Schools are expected to announced its relocation plan for West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary at a press conference Monday morning at 10 a.m.