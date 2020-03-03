Metro Schools closed Wednesday due to storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public School officials say schools will be closed again Wednesday, March 4. District officials said crews are continuing to repair damage and deal with power outages caused by the powerful tornado that tore through North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville and other areas Tuesday morning.

“We know that families are facing challenges due to their children suddenly being out of school,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, interim director of Metro Schools. “We’re sensitive to those issues and eager to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible, but the extent of the tornado’s impact requires us to take at least one more day. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this extraordinary situation.”

All after-school activities are canceled as well, including sports practice, games, performances, and parent meetings.

District offices will be closed, and 12-month employees will not report unless otherwise notified by their supervisor.

Metro Schools will be operating a volunteer resource center at East Nashville Magnet High School from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School and Meigs Magnet Middle School sustained heavy damage in the storm, while Lockeland Design Center Elementary also was damaged.

Two schools will not be able to return to normal operations immediately, and the district is working on contingency plans for each school, which will be communicated as soon as they’re finalized.

Churchwell has experienced significant damage to its HVAC system, with a section of the building being torn out due to wind damage. Repairs are estimated to take three to six weeks.

Meigs’ roof and HVAC system have been severely damaged, resulting in water damage on the second floor. Initial estimates call for repairs to take four to eight weeks.

Officials said that Lockeland’s damage was less severe and should take two to five days to repair.