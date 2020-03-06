1  of  20
Closings
Metro Public Works: Debris removal guidelines

Nashville Tornado
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Department of Public Works will be collecting debris in areas devastated by this week’s deadly tornado outbreak.

The department wants impacted residents to put garbage on the curb and they will come get it but certain materials must be placed in separate piles.

One pile should be filled with what they call “white” goods for metals and appliances.

The second pile should be for construction and demolition debris. The third pile is for brush limbs and yard waste.

This will help them dispose of things in proper places.

Debris placed from the sidewalk toward property will not be picked up. Items should not be stacked against stationary objects, like trees, utility poles or mailboxes.

If you do not have a sidewalk, ditch or utility line in front of your house, you are advised to place debris at the edge of your property before the curb.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

