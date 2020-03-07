Metro Nashville Disaster Assistance Centers to open this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that the city and county will be opening disaster assistance centers to help aid residents impacted by tornadoes earlier in the week.

The centers will open beginning Saturday, March 7 at 9 a.m. and will operate every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The three centers will be located at:

Hermitage/Donelson: Hermitage Community Center; 3720 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, 37076

Hermitage Community Center; 3720 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, 37076 North Nashville/Germantown: Hadley Park Community Center; 1037 28 th Avenue North, Nashville, 37208

Hadley Park Community Center; 1037 28 Avenue North, Nashville, 37208 East Nashville: East Park Community Center; 600 Woodland Street, Nashville, 37206

Community resources will be available at each location every day the Disaster Assistance Centers are open to the public.

Codes: Will answer questions, direct people to the appropriate divisions and forms

Congressman Jim Cooper: Will provide assistance and support for constituents

FEMA Registration Intake: Will assist with the start of the registration process for those affected by the tornado.

Financial Empowerment Center: Will provide assistance with the financial aspects of storm recovery, including major property damage or lost wages as well as one-on-one financial counseling.

HUB Nashville: a computer will be set up for HUB requests and staff will be prepared to assist with those requests

Mathew Walker Comprehensive Health Center: Will provide psychological trauma counseling, blood pressure and diabetes evaluation and management, and acute and chronic respiratory evaluation.

Mental Health: Will provide triage for mental health needs, support for people to process the disaster, assessments of ongoing needs and connection to existing resources and support

Metro Social Services: Will provide resource and referral assistance, case management and Indigent Burial services

Nashville General Hospital: Will provide BP and Blood Sugar (Glucose) health screenings and triage any additional medical attention that may be needed

Nashville Humane Association, Agape Animal Rescue, Pet Community Center: Will provide animal wellness checks and pet supplies (as available)

Public Health: Will provide flu shots, food safety information and environmental hazard information

Red Cross: Will provide mental health support, WeGo transit passes, preparedness information and disaster health services.

TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development and Workforce Essentials: Will provide post-disaster employment assistance, assist with unemployment insurance claims and communicate with general liability insurance carriers.

Small Business Administration (Starting Sunday, March 8th): Will provide assistance for small businesses

Other resources will be on-site depending on availability.

The Nashville Food Project will be providing breakfast at 9:30 a.m.

The Salvation Army will arrive between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and stay until 6:00 p.m., providing lunch & dinner every day.