NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control is in need of donations after tornadoes came through earlier this week.

You can donate pet food, crates, leashes, towels, beds, and blankets to the shelter at 5125 Harding Place in Nashville or order directly from Amazon by clicking here.

You can also drop off donations at the Nashville Pet Products store at 2621 Cruzen Street in Nashville.