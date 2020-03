NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials from the office of Mayor John Cooper announced plans for organized tornado damage clean-up efforts this weekend.

The locations for the efforts will be released in the next few days. Emergency response personnel are assessing the situation.

Those interested in volunteering can continue to sign up at HON.org. Volunteer efforts will be on Saturday March 7 and Sunday, March 8th at the following times: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 1 to 5 p.m.