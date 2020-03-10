Maps show path and destruction of Middle Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville GIS and Mt. Juliet GIS has released new maps showing the path of tornadoes that cut through Middle Tennessee last week overlayed with NOAA satellite imagery.

Nashville Tornado Map

App Users, click here to view the tornado map.

Metro Nashville GIS provides spatial data, mapping, and geographic analysis for the city of Nashville and its residents and is put together by the Metro Nashville Planning Department.

Mt. Juliet Tornado Map

App Users, click here to view the tornado map.

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, the information provided in the maps will be used to help with ongoing research efforts for testing and developing standards for airborne digital imagery.