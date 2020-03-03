Breaking News
SEVERE WEATHER CENTRAL: Everything you need to know about tornado aftermath and recovery
Live Now
DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK: Continuing News 2 Team Coverage
1  of  11
Closings
Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Nossi College of Art School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star

MACC takes in 8 lost dogs during overnight storm

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dog finds owner_25248

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control has so far taken in 8 lost dogs during overnight tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

According to MACC, one of the dogs was reunited with its owner thanks to a microchip. Reclaim fees will be waived this week to help displaced pets get back to their families quickly.

If you are missing a pet, you’re advised to contact Metro Animal Care and Control immediately at 615-862-7928 and leave a message if you are unable to get through. You should also file a lost pet report on PetHarbor.com and post on your social media accounts.

In the meantime, MACC is closed for adoptions as they are focusing on emergency dispatch, injured animals, and lost and found efforts.

Nashville Humane Association has set up an emergency pet-friendly shelter at Centennial Sportsplex and they are working to provide housing and resources for displaced pet owners from last night’s storm.

SEE ALSO: Nashville Humane providing supplies and resources to affected families

Nashville Tornado Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar