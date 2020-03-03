MACC takes in 8 lost dogs during overnight storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control has so far taken in 8 lost dogs during overnight tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

According to MACC, one of the dogs was reunited with its owner thanks to a microchip. Reclaim fees will be waived this week to help displaced pets get back to their families quickly.

If you are missing a pet, you’re advised to contact Metro Animal Care and Control immediately at 615-862-7928 and leave a message if you are unable to get through. You should also file a lost pet report on PetHarbor.com and post on your social media accounts.

In the meantime, MACC is closed for adoptions as they are focusing on emergency dispatch, injured animals, and lost and found efforts.

Nashville Humane Association has set up an emergency pet-friendly shelter at Centennial Sportsplex and they are working to provide housing and resources for displaced pet owners from last night’s storm.

SEE ALSO: Nashville Humane providing supplies and resources to affected families