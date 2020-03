NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lyft officials said they have activated their Disaster Response program to provide rides to help people move around the Nashville area.

Discounted rides can be accessed using code NASHRELIEF20. For those evacuating to local shelters and wanting to donate blood to the American Red Cross. This code is valid for two rides, up to $15 per ride, between now and March 10, 2020.

More info, including shelter and blood bank locations, can be found on Lyft’s blog.