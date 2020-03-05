Linemen make significant progress restoring power to tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Electric Service have made significant progress restoring power to impacted Middle Tennessee communities following the deadly tornadoes.

Crews restored power to an additional 10,000 customers as of Thursday morning.

Since the tornado hit, crews have restored power to approximately 31,000 customers, according to NES.

As of Thursday morning, there are still more than 18,000 without power, but crews will continue to work around the clock until power is restored to every customer who can receive it.

The number of broken power poles from the storm increased to 673, compared to approximately 200 broken poles from the 1998 tornado.

The poles take time to replace and NES thanked customers for their continued patience and said crews won’t stop until power is restored.

Middle Tennessee Electric reported its impacted customers has fallen to less than 2,000.

Less than 2,000 members remain without power despite crews working overnight. The remaining outages will take time to clear as they are some of the most isolated with fewer members restored on each repair.



— MidTnElectric (@MidTnElectric) March 5, 2020

STAY SAFE — stay away from downed or sagging power lines.

Generator safety tips from the Red Cross:

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.

Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY – DO NOT DELAY.

Install CO alarms in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide.

Test the batteries frequently and replace when needed.

If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door.

Call for help from the fresh air location and remain there until emergency personnel arrive to assist you.