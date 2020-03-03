LATEST: A look at storm damage across Middle Tennessee

Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
Closings
Cedars Preparatory Academy Child Care USA Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Nossi College of Art Priest Lake Christian Academy School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Valley Authority said they have 31 high-voltage electrical structures damaged and 17 lines down in Middle Tennessee area.

Additional crews and equipment headed to the scene to assess the damage. People are encouraged to check with their local power companies for outage information.

Due to the storms, The Smith County Board of Education said that Smith County Schools will be closed until March 9th, 2020.

Officials said there are 16 people that have died in Putnam County. Putnam County officials confirmed 65 people were injured and are at Cookeville Medical Center. Officials said that they are still trying to find out the ages of those injured but News 2 was told that some of those killed were children.

Governor Bill Lee spoke Tuesday morning regarding the community’s efforts after this devastating storm. FEMA officials said 22 people are dead.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

