Kroger partners with American Red Cross offering aid to those affected by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kroger is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide aid to people affected by the tornadoes.

According to reports, monetary donations are now being accepted at all Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky locations. All funds collected will go directly to the American Red Cross. The Kroger Foundation is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in the relief efforts and the company is donating truckloads of food and other supplies to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and other community partners.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to work with the American Red Cross and others to lend a helping hand,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson. “Kroger customers and associates have a history of giving during times of disasters. We have stores in these affected areas, so we know many Kroger customers and associates have been personally affected.”

To make a donation, Kroger customers can simply add any amount they wish to their total purchase at checkout. The amount of each tax-deductible donation will appear on the customer’s receipt as a donation, 100 percent of the funds collected will go to the American Red Cross.