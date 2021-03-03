John C. Tune Airport finds room for growth after tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It took seventeen days to clear the rubble left by the March 3rd tornadoes at John C. Tune Airport. Tens of thousands of square feet worth of airplane hangars and dozens of private and commercial planes were destroyed in the storm.

“It was probably a couple hundred million dollars in damage between the Airport Authority and the individual businesses,” BNA president and CEO, Doug Kreulen, told News 2.

Still, seventeen days after disaster, planes were set for takeoff and landing at John C. Tune again.

A year later, the airport is not only making up for the millions of dollars by rebuilding, but it’s gone a step further, building bigger and better. The Airport Authority has authorized the addition of a number of airplane hangars in space that had previously gone unused.

“We’ve talked about this for several years,” Kreulen said, “and you’ve got to talk about when’s the right time.”

As it appears, the right time for expansion is now, with 250,000 flights coming out of BNA each year, and 86,000 in and out of John C. Tune. It was with that in mind that the Airport Authority also authorized the addition of a new safety element to John C. Tune – a traffic control tower. The airport was too small to merit one when it was first built, but with this recent run of rebuilding, adding the tower was a no-brainer.

The Airport Authority is hoping that the tower will be up and running by this summer.