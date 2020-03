TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a scam going around soliciting money in the name of helping tornado victims.

Investigators say anyone soliciting without a county-issued permit is violating an ordinance. Residents are advised to report soliciting to (615) 374-3994. You are advised to donate to Red Cross or other legitimate organizations.

CLICK HERE for a list of legitimate ways to donate and volunteer.