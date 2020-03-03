How to help: Donations, volunteers needed following Nashville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizations are collecting donations after Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado early Tuesday morning.

The United Way is collecting donations for tornado victims as many Middle Tennessee communities are dealing with the devastation from storms during the early morning hours.

The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is offering a giving opportunity to help affected areas.

A relief fund has been established and donations may be made by one of the following methods:

• Text RELIEF2020 to 41444

• Online at http://igfn.us/f/2oz0/n

• By check to P.O. Box 330056, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 (please write RELIEF2020 on memo line)

UWRCC will work with neighboring United Ways and the local American Red Cross to determine the appropriation of funds. 100% of funds received for relief effort will be used to address related needs throughout middle Tennessee.

Those in need of assistance are encouraged to contact United Way’s 2-1-1 information and referral line by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-800-318-9335.

For those wanting to donate items, please visit the Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place or call them at 615-291-6688. Please note: no clothing will be accepted. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 3, 2020

Those wishing to volunteer within the city limits of #MtJuliet should complete the registration form on the Mt. Juliet Tornado Clean-Up Volunteer Portal. This will allow us to properly organize & disperse volunteers in the impacted area. Portal Link: https://t.co/I3pxW0S93W pic.twitter.com/bL7jBGb1GT — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020

Hands On Nashville is working closely with the City of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to ensure all of the available resources are in place to help the community.

Those interested in volunteering can express interest here.

Additionally, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs. To donate, please visit cfmt.org.

Those wishing to donate items should do so through the Community Resource Center, which is in particular looking for personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, and box cutters. We will share news and updates with you as soon as we know more. For more information, please contact Lindsey Turner at lindsey@hon.org.

Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson started to GoFundMe to help storm victims.

We are doing what we can to help those affected by the Nashville tornadoes and matching donations https://t.co/tZhupo7k6o — Shawn Johnson East (@ShawnJohnson) March 3, 2020

American Red Cross

Phone: 615-250-4300

Website

The American Red Cross has a long history of providing assistance to disaster victims around the world, and is the lead community agency responsible for sheltering and mass care services in Nashville. The Nashville Chapter American Red Cross will help identify and provide damage and needs assessment for disaster victims, and ensure that they have food, clothing, water, medications and other basic essentials.

Salvation Army

Phone: 615-242-0411

Website

The Salvation Army has a long-standing history of ministering to children and families in Nashville, and would provide fixed and mobile feeding sites, clothing, bedding, lodging and other emergency aid to victims, if a disaster strikes. Also, the agency would provide case work and financial counseling services to families.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Phone: 615-329-3491

Website

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee fights hunger by providing food, services and education to 46 Middle and West Tennessee counties, including the Nashville Davidson County area. During a community crisis in Nashville, Second Harvest would help in the coordination of basic food items to areas that need it. The organization was formed to provide a central distribution center for companies, groups and individuals who want to help provide food to people in Middle Tennessee who are hungry. Second Harvest is part of a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and food rescue programs throughout the United States. In Middle Tennessee, the agency distributes food to more than 500 non-profit partner agencies.

Community Foundation of Middle TN

Phone: 888-540-5200

Website

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is the primary charitable repository for cash, and would maintain ultimate authority and control over the Metro Disaster Response Fund, a program designed to meet the needs of our community during disaster. The agency would convene the Metro Disaster Response Fund Advisory Committee to evaluate requests for cash assistance and make distributions from the fund to tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations assisting with efforts to rebuild the lives of individuals and families affected by a local disaster – both immediately and long-term. The committee is comprised of a designated representative from the Mayor’s Office, The Office of Emergency Management, Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship, United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, Middle Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (MD TN VOAD), business community, and representatives with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Crisis Center/2-1-1

Phone: 211

Website

The Crisis Center/2-1-1 has been a critical partner in Nashville’s emergency and crisis response efforts for more than 35 years. When a disaster strikes, Nashville will rely on the Crisis Center and its recently created 211 division to connect disaster victims to the services they need. Whether it is food, shelter, counseling, or other social service needs, 211 is specifically designed to connect people with more than 2,800 health and human services agencies. All 211 calls are answered by nationally certified information and referral specialists who are fluent in several different languages. The caller is provided with phone numbers, programs and services, location, hours of operation and other information relevant to what the caller needs.

Hands On Nashville

Phone: 615-298-1108

Website

Often, during a community crisis, people are eager to volunteer their time and energy to help communities recover. During a disaster, the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management would rely on Hands on Nashville to connect volunteers with people and agencies that need help. Hands on Nashville links volunteers with available volunteer opportunities and helps coordinate large-scale volunteer efforts.