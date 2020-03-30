Home improvement companies busy with work to restore East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One business that hasn’t slowed down since the spread of COVID-19 is home improvement companies.

Since tornadoes ripped through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3, roofing companies and contractors have been in East Nashville every day cleaning up the homes affected.

“There’s not a home in this stretch of Holly, Russell, and Fatherland that doesn’t need something,” said House Dreams owner David Manning.

Manning said from top to bottom, homes have experienced a number of issues from the tornado’s powerful winds.

“In something like this, it can be just about everything on a house you can name has some kind of damage that needs to be fixed,” said Manning.

Insurance specialist Rob McDonald says the damage can be hidden even from plain sight after a tornado.

“More often than not, they need a new roof. Because when a tornado comes, the low pressure it creates, oftentimes sucks the decking up off the roof and it’ll set it back down,” said McDonald.

So it’s important, according to McDonald, to get each home affected inspected now so problems are addressed immediately.

McDonald said those that are getting a brand new roof will hopefully never have to replace it again because of new architectural designs.

“The old roofs were typically what’s called a three-tab in the industry. They’re only about a 15-year life. The roofs we’re putting on are 50-year shingles, lifetime warranties. That for the first time really in the last year are rated up to 170 mile an hour winds,” said McDonald.

Manning said it’s going to be at least six months before all the homes affected by the tornado are back to a new normal.