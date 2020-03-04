Grocery store owner gives free groceries to North Nashville residents affected by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of Compton’s Foodland and Hunter’s Hometown Foods in North Nashville is stepping in to help those in need after Tuesday’s devastating tornadoes hit the Middle Tennessee area.

Compton’s Foodland owner will have a semi-truck parked at 1015 Kellow Street in North Nashville Wednesday for local residents in need.

If you are interested in volunteering, be prepared to use your personal vehicle to help transport boxes to nearby residents. Volunteers need to arrive around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.