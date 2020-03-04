1  of  16
Closings
Cedars Preparatory Academy Family Christian Academy Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution House Under Armour Distribution House Wayne Reed Christian Childcare WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

Grocery store owner gives free groceries to North Nashville residents affected by tornadoes

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of Compton’s Foodland and Hunter’s Hometown Foods in North Nashville is stepping in to help those in need after Tuesday’s devastating tornadoes hit the Middle Tennessee area.

Compton’s Foodland owner will have a semi-truck parked at 1015 Kellow Street in North Nashville Wednesday for local residents in need.

If you are interested in volunteering, be prepared to use your personal vehicle to help transport boxes to nearby residents. Volunteers need to arrive around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar