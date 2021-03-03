Grandmother survives 2 tornadoes, both on her birthday

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We first met Ms. Delano Ridley March 3rd, 2020.

The Nashville native was set to celebrate her 80th birthday when the EF-3 tornado tore through East Nashville killing two people.



This wasn’t the first tornado Ridley lived through. In fact, the 1998 tornado that hit her neighborhood was also on her birthday.



“That’s 2020 there, and the front side is ’98,” said Ridley, pointing to a piece of wood.

She cherishes this chunk of damaged tree. It stands as a reminder of how many neighbors showed up to help Ridley during her time of need.



“That was the best birthday of all. He sent me all these people for my birthday party,” Ridley referred to the amount of people who showed up to clean up.



Ridley believes these acts of God remind us how good people truly are. Around her neighborhood, the tornado’s wrath is still visible.



“The pandemic has stopped a lot of this progress,” Ridley said. But recently, a rebuild renaissance has taken hold.



“They’re building here; they’re building there; everywhere you look, they’re building,” she exclaimed.

And, Ms. Ridley is celebrating another birthday.



“You are one more year wiser,” said News 2 Anchor Alex Denis. “Shhhhh!” Ridley responded with a sly giggle.



All joking aside, she said this year is about giving thanks. “I thank God for friends, like you,” Ridley said while pointing to Alex, “[and] people with smiling faces.”



She also gives thanks for this piece of wood that represents how deeply rooted Ridley’s love is for her community.



“It’s something isn’t it? It’s awesome. But, I don’t want to see another [tornado],” Ridley said with a belly laugh. “No,” says Alex. “I think you’re good!”