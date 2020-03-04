1  of  15
Gov. Lee orders flags over Capitol to fly at half-staff until Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered flags over the state Capitol to fly at half-staff following the deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee.

Lee said in a tweet:

“Our hearts are with the families across TN facing devastation and heartbreak after deadly tornadoes struck our communities. In memory of the many lives lost, flags over the Capitol will fly at half-staff until Friday. Maria and I continue to send our prayers across the state.”

At least 24 people were killed across the state when tornadoes

