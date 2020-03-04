Friends, neighbors remember Mt. Juliet couple who died in tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The wrath of Tuesday’s tornado hit almost every single home in Hunter Burton’s neighborhood along Catalpa Drive.

“I’m still processing,” said Burton. “It’s rough.”

Burton, his friend, and his two grandparents rode out the tornado in their garage.

“I feel blessed,” said Burton.

His next door neighbors, which he knew well since childhood, weren’t so lucky.

“I did go over there that night and was hollering for him, yelling his name, ‘Mr. Eaton, Mr. Eaton,’ and I got no response,” said Burton.

According to Wilson County Emergency Management, James and Donna Eaton, both in their eighties, died sleeping as the tornado hit their home.

“The next morning, my heart sank, ‘oh no,'” said Burton.

“All day, it took a long time to even accept the news,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Haggerty.

Mayor Haggerty knew the Eatons well.

He told News 2, the Eatons were parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents.

“They were absolutely great people, model citizens, model church members,” said Mayor Haggerty.

“If you needed something and they had it they would go, ‘how much do you need?'” said Burton.

Burton said James loved to care for his front yard.

“You look down and it’s not the kind of landscape anymore,” he said.

Just up the street sits the home of Jamie Crew’s father and mother.

“She was yelling for my dad and that’s when the tree came down,” said Crews.

The two survived without even a scratch.

“We’re all blessed. The people that lost everything down the street and the Eatons that lost their life at the end of the street – those are the people that my heart goes out to,” said Crews. “Those are the people that my heart goes out to.”