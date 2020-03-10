FEMA opens Nashville intake center to aid tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening an intake center in Nashville to help victims of a series of deadly tornadoes last week.

The agency made the announcement on Tuesday as residents continued to dig out from the disaster. The FEMA center is at Lee Chapel AME Church in North Nashville.

Residents are also urged to download the FEMA mobile app or visit the agency’s website at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt University’s baseball team announced it was canceling upcoming games against neighboring Belmont University and Lipscomb University after First Horizon Park was damaged.

The National Weather Services has said the storm that killed 24 people in Tennessee on March 3 spawned 10 tornadoes.