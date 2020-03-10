Father accused of looting in Nashville neighborhood hit by tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a man Sunday night who was allegedly looting in an East Nashville neighborhood hit by the tornado.

Police spotted a black pickup truck near Lazenby Drive and Barclay Drive around 10:15 p.m. According to an arrest affidavit, a 34-year-old woman was driving the vehicle and 34-year-old Joshua Davis was the passenger.

The document stated both admitted they did not live in the area and had been driving around collecting items, including a mattress, which was in the back of the truck.

Metro police said Davis’s two young children were in the backseat. Davis provided two false social security numbers to investigators, according to Metro police. He was handcuffed and placed into custody.

According to an arrest report, officers searched the vehicle and found six tenths of a gram of marijuana in the center console and 2.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police charged Davis with child endangerment and criminal impersonation.

