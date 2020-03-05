Breaking News
One suspect dead, another injured after violent carjacking leads to crash
1  of  17
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Friendship Christian School Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Rochelle Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

Family recalls basement filling with smell of gas during tornado

Nashville Tornado

by: Mike Sullivan

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A common story from the tornadoes is how quickly they moved. A family in East Nashville had minutes to hide, then, their safe space filled with the smell of gas.

“Tusanga… means in selfless service to community.”

Quite appropriate for today with so many in need.

“This sanctuary, this music monastery will be rebuilt… even better and stronger than before.”

Chrissy Kirkwood lives and works on Ramsey Street.

“There’s glass and nails and screws.”

Pieces of what was and reminders of Tuesday morning.

“This time it was…different…it was bad.”

Her family bolting from their bed to the basement with time ticking.

“We got down there about five minutes before it hit, we heard noises upstairs and we didn’t know but we felt the energy of it.”

Followed by the smell of gas.

“When the tornado came through, it ripped the gas line off the HVAC.”

Pumping the fumes into their hideaway.

“We had to open the windows in the basement!”

The view outside was just as scary. A tiny house tossed across their backyard. The tornado’s path demolishing a large tree.

“It’s now just full of debris, it’s going to take tedious effort.”

Selfless service to put it all back together.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar