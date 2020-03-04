Facebook group created to help find owners of photos, personal items after Middle Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When a tornado strikes an area, you’ll hear people say ‘it’s just stuff’. But, it’s not ‘just stuff’, it’s years of memories that are destroyed.

While a lot of things were lost early Tuesday morning, you can help your fellow Middle Tennesseans recover some of these precious memories. The winds from the tornadoes were powerful enough to send debris flying miles away. Many have found pictures, documents, and other items quite a distance away from where the damage occurred. Here’s how to help return what you find to their owners.

News 2 has created a group called Finding Memories. When you find a picture, document, or any other item that someone may be missing, post it in the group and we’ll help track down the owner. If your home or business was damaged or destroyed, join our group so we can help you find what you are missing.

We’ve already had viewers sending in pictures.

Tammy Fruscione found the picture below on her property in Mt. Juliet.

Photo found by Tammy Fruscione.

Kristy Bare found this picture on the line between Wilson and Smith counties.

Photo found by Kristy Bare.

If you have found items, or are looking for lost items of your own, join the group here.