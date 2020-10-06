Event planned to reunite Putnam County tornado victims with lost items

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County organization has created an event to help reunite the victims of the March 3 tornadoes with items they lost in the storm.

A post from Putnam County Volunteer Organization states people who found items from the tornado are asked to bring them to the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 9 between 1 and 5 p.m. The items should be taken to the Women’s Building by entering through the east entrance off Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone looking to view the items recovered should stop by the Women’s Building at the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 10 or Sunday, Oct. 11 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To claim the items, residents must bring identification and proof their home was affected by the tornado, the organization said.

Nineteen people were killed in Putnam County when an EF-4 tornado tore through Cookeville in the early morning hours of March 3.

