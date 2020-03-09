Employees looking for jobs while East Nashville rebuilds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Standing in the middle of what’s left of the popular East Nashville establishment The Basement East, owners Dave Brown and Mike Grimes reminisce not about the building that was, but the people that did.

“Our sales manager Josh Williams had stepped out onto the deck after we had closed randomly and saw the funnel cloud. He came back inside and got everybody. He and our door manager Punchy and our manager Billy got everybody down to the basement. As they were getting into the basement, I believe Josh or Jacob grabbed three people who were in the alley behind the building, grabbed them and their dog and pulled them inside to safety,” explained Brown.

He credits his employees with saving lives.

“I’m so proud of them for acting so levelheaded and courageously in a moment where I don’t know how I would react. They really are heroes.”

Heroes now looking for work as the thriving service industry changed with the wind.

The owners of restaurants Margot and Marche near Five Points weighed in.

“All of these employees, a lot of their businesses, are going to be closed for a long time. They are going to need some money to pay their bills. Some of them not only lost their jobs, some of them lost their homes. They are starting over,” says the owner of Marché Artisan Foods, Heather McCormack.

A GoFundMe page, 37206 Service Industry Tornado Relief, is dedicated to finically helping those workers affected short term. But long term the area, while damaged, is still open for business.

“If people could come out and support us it supports not only me, my wife, and my son but our 50 some employees and their families. Our purveyors of things like alcohol, and food, and farmers, and the linen company, and the garbage truck. All the things that go into making the restaurant a restaurant. Not just for Margo and Marche, but for all the restaurants in the city,” says Margot McCormack owner it’s Margot Cafe & Bar.