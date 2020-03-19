East Nashville man helps out neighbors during deadly tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the storm loomed in the East Nashville sky a long-time resident of Holly Street wasn’t too concerned. But everything changed in a second. “The hair on the back of my neck stood up. I thought I don’t know what’s going on, but I know this is bad,” the man, who does not want to be identified, said.

The windows in the house exploded, as he and his Airbnb guests took cover. “Right as I got my wife and our guest down to the basement, is when the door ripped out behind me. It disintegrated.”