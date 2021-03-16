East Nashville continues tornado recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than a year since tornadoes damaged East Nashville. Metro Councilman Brett Withers spoke with News 2 about how the recovery is going and what the city is doing to help.



“Tornado recoveries or floods or things like that, I think, unless you’ve lived through them before, you know, it can take a decade for some cities to really recover from them. So, I actually think that we’ve made a lot of progress in East Nashville in a year, particularly when you consider that we also had a pandemic,” said Withers.

Metro is using the services of the firm Finley and Bailey to ensure that there is ample communication throughout the city, including in East Nashville.

Some residents and businesses have left East Nashville, while others are still in the process of recovering. “So, it’s kind of a mix. In those cases, I’ve heard of a couple of businesses that aren’t reopening. But like I said, those spaces are being rebuilt, and I’m sure new businesses will open there too.”

Despite the progress made in recent months, many in East Nashville are nervous as severe weather season ramps up.

“Nervous is, is it I think when you go through a traumatic event, you know if a storm comes by, you know, you’re wondering, is it going to be another tornado, right? I mean, that’s trauma that you live with for a long time.”

If you still need help recovering from the tornado, Withers says that you can give the United Way a call at 211 to get connected to more resources.