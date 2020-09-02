East Nashville business owner prepares for reopening six months after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday marks six months since deadly tornadoes swept across Middle Tennessee. In Davidson County, an EF-3 tornado was the first to strike in the downtown loop in twenty years.

Rebuilding effort across many neighborhoods have been massive, including East Nashville.

Matthew Charette is the owner of The Boston Commons, Beyond the Edge, and Drifters. He also owns a building that houses a tattoo shop and a boutique. None of them have reopened since, but that day is getting closer and closer.

“It probably wasn’t until I actually walked through with the insurance adjuster that I truly understood the extent of the damage,” Charette said.

All suffered significant damage, but Beyond the Edge took the biggest hit. A tree fell through the roof that night and the building is still without power.

As construction continues, The Boston Commons has made the most progress with new windows and the patio doubling in size.

Charette is still emotional looking back on how his community gave him hope.

“You couldn’t turn around without someone offering you a bottle of water or something to eat. The people from the surrounding communities with their businesses and food trucks coming out to feed us for free, that’s so amazing to me,” he said.

He has included all of his staff in planning meetings and even provided help and resources to those still dealing with trauma. All of them are looking forward to getting back to work.

Matthew’s goal is to welcome back customers to The Boston Commons by the end of September.

