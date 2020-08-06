East Nashville beer hall re-opens following March tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 5 months since the tornado came ripping through East Nashville, destroying a number of businesses, but after some extensive repairs one popular spot is reopening.

“It’s going to be a great day,” proclaimed Manager of Noble’s Kitchen & Beer Hall Nicholas Gajewski.

They have repaired, repainted, and renovated the sports bar after the March tornado ripped the roof off causing extensive damage inside.

“We are really excited. We’ve been for five months you know doing painting and little things to touch up the place, but it’s not what we got into. We got into the service industry and serving people so it’s exciting to be back open,” said Gajewski.

Back open means back to work for more than a dozen Noble’s employees. A number of banners hang outside serving as a sign of their perseverance and a thank you to the community.

“Seeing everybody that came out the day of the tornado and the days after to help out everybody in East Nashville from people bringing us food to give out to people walking by, taking care of the neighborhood trying to do whatever we can and seeing everybody pitch in so it was strong to see that and amazing to see.”

Much of the community still devastated, Gajewski worries some neighbors may not make it.

“There’s twisted signs, buildings still down and damaged. Some of us are able to rebuild and get going, but it’s sad to hear some of the places that probably aren’t going to come back or it’s going to take a very long time to come back,” he explained.

Pointing out that coming back in the midst of a pandemic is trying. The natural disaster almost a blessing in disguise, for those at Noble’s.

“We kept a close eye on everything that was going on, it’s kind of fortunate for us that we get to see everybody else and what they are doing right and wrong and be able to open up and hopefully do everything right for not only our team here but the customers and east Nashville people.”

With a number of new guidelines and safety steps in place, he hopes Noble’s can serve the community as an escape from the concerning times.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of Super Tuesday tornado rebuilding and recovery.