Donelson resident talks about how ‘whole house exploded’ during tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in Donelson says they were just minutes away from losing their life as an EF-3 tornado came ripping through their home.

Only a shower and a closet are still standing at their home on Stafford Drive, while their truck was picked up and tossed into their swimming pool.

Hunter Briley told News 2 the sirens woke him up, they tuned in to News 2 and saw that they had three minutes to take cover.

“I was running through the house and the whole thing started shaking and then I got down the stairs and I kid you not the last step that I took, the entire this side of the house came down on me and all the bricks hit me in the back and pushed me into the wall downstairs and I just ran and jumped on top of my wife and the 2 dogs and grabbed a blanket that was on the couch In the basement and covered us up and the whole house just kind of exploded at that point,” Briley explained.

He said after about 30 seconds it was all over.

“We look outside and see the truck in the pool and look up and it’s gone, just everything is gone.”

Wednesday their yard was full of dozens of strangers, volunteers helping the couple as they look to start over.

“Half these people don’t even live here and don’t even live close to here. They just came in to help, they say I got hands what can I do, you know that’s what’s cool about Donelson, Nashville and the state of Tennessee.”