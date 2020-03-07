Donelson couple narrowly escapes tornado as brick wall caves in

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tremendous progress has been made thanks to volunteers in the Stanford Estates neighborhood in Donelson, while incredible stories of survival are shared.

Phillip Carter says thankfully his parents were awake as the storms rolled in.

The couple, in their mid 60’s, barely made it safely to the basement. He showed us how a brick wall started to collapse while they ran down the stairs.

“No sooner than they got into that stairwell, said the whole back of the house ripped off and just pretty much he seen black. They went down and there is some eye beams in the basement and they both held on to those eye beams and pretty much they didn’t know if they were alive or dead,” Carter explained.

He said the old weather radio and the fact that they were awake saved their lives.

“I’d probably be planning funerals instead of just moving stuff out into the yard,” he said.