Donelson church destroyed in tornado faces rebuilding in uncertain times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Donelson church is facing challenges after it was destroyed in the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John’s Lutheran Church was leveled by the tornado two weeks ago and now the pastor and other church leaders have started to rebuild in these uncertain times.

Pastor Rick Roberts was set to go to a meeting the morning of the storm.

“We canceled the meeting and then I got the phone call that we got hit and saw a picture and was able to come down this street right here and then to see it was just surreal,” explained Pastor Roberts.

“But, with all that said, if that had happened five hours earlier, we would have had 100 people in this building. You know that would have been just, I don’t even want to think about it.”

The leadership is still trying to determine what can be saved. The sanctuary is gone but the original building dating back to 1962 is in good shape.

(Photo: WKRN)

Pastor Roberts encourages everyone to do what they can to help.

“We are the church, the people are the church. We have probably already donated 1,000 women hygiene products to the Hermitage community center. We put together over 350 bags for Two Rivers Middle School and the community, so we are still the church and we still are going to rise from the ashes so to speak. To go out and help people know there is hope and there is peace and there is help for everybody,” added Pastor Roberts.

“We have to be mindful that God didn’t cause this, but because of what happens in our lives, God works through us and if we can recognize that every day of our lives what kind of difference could that make in our world, to bring a little more peace, a little more hope you know with Coronavirus and whatever else might come on. We can be the church together and help people know there is good, there is a lot of good out there and we just need to focus on that.”

St. John’s had plans to worship with a sister church in Antioch, but now Pastor Roberts will be posting his sermons online.

(Photo: WKRN)

