1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Donelson church destroyed in tornado faces rebuilding in uncertain times

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Donelson church is facing challenges after it was destroyed in the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

St. John’s Lutheran Church was leveled by the tornado two weeks ago and now the pastor and other church leaders have started to rebuild in these uncertain times.  

Pastor Rick Roberts was set to go to a meeting the morning of the storm. 

“We canceled the meeting and then I got the phone call that we got hit and saw a picture and was able to come down this street right here and then to see it was just surreal,” explained Pastor Roberts.   

“But, with all that said, if that had happened five hours earlier, we would have had 100 people in this building. You know that would have been just, I don’t even want to think about it.” 

The leadership is still trying to determine what can be saved. The sanctuary is gone but the original building dating back to 1962 is in good shape.  

St. John's Lutheran Church Donelson tornado damage
(Photo: WKRN)

Pastor Roberts encourages everyone to do what they can to help.  

“We are the church, the people are the church. We have probably already donated 1,000 women hygiene products to the Hermitage community center.  We put together over 350 bags for Two Rivers Middle School and the community, so we are still the church and we still are going to rise from the ashes so to speak. To go out and help people know there is hope and there is peace and there is help for everybody,” added Pastor Roberts.  

“We have to be mindful that God didn’t cause this, but because of what happens in our lives, God works through us and if we can recognize that every day of our lives what kind of difference could that make in our world, to bring a little more peace, a little more hope you know with Coronavirus and whatever else might come on. We can be the church together and help people know there is good, there is a lot of good out there and we just need to focus on that.”

St. John’s had plans to worship with a sister church in Antioch, but now Pastor Roberts will be posting his sermons online.   

St. John's Lutheran Church Donelson tornado damage
(Photo: WKRN)

Click here to learn more.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories