Donelson Christian Academy working to rebuild 6 months after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six months since the deadly tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee, many of the hardest hit areas are still rebuilding.

Students are walking the halls again at Donelson Christian Academy after a long six months away.

The EF-3 ripped through the campus, blowing away much of the second floor of the high school building and destroying the elementary school wing.

Students from Pre-K through 12th grade are learning at three different campuses in Donelson until they can rebuild.

Headmaster Keith Singer told News 2 the school has raised about $2 million of its more than $14 million goal and they’ll build back even better than before.

“We’ve got a $14.5 million campaign that we are in the middle of. We’ve raised about $2 million toward that goal already. So, we feel good about our progress. We got a long way to go but that will help us add those enhanced spaces and we will be amazing for our community,” explained Singer.

“We put this whole part of the building back together. The good news there is that the middle and high school area is that there was not the major structural damage. So, a lot of that had to be rebuilt in certain ways and as I said, we’re able to upgrade those spaces in a lot of ways,” said Singer.

Singer said more than 90% of students have opted to come back to school in person.

But this isn’t the first time DCA has faced adversity.

The school was under four feet of water back in 2010 after the devastating flood that affected several communities across Nashville.

Donelson Christian Academy has created a GoFundMe page. If you’d like to donate to their recovery fund, click HERE.

Money raised will go toward building a new elementary school wing and performing arts center, among other projects.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of Super Tuesday tornado rebuilding and recovery.