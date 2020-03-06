DHS opens emergency locations following deadly tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The deadly tornado outbreak is having an impact on people who get help from the Department of Human Services.

The Davidson County DHS office on Second Avenue North sustained major damage as a result of the storm.

They’ll be operating at three emergency locations Friday to help people who receive SNAP benefits and need replacement benefits because of the storm.

The locations will be open today from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Center on Herman Street, the Honey Alexander Center on Clifton Avenue and Nashville State’s campus on Elm Hill Pike.