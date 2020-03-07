1  of  8
Deja Vu Showgirls donating bottled water to tornado victims

Nashville Tornado

Deja Vu Showgirls

Deja Vu Showgirls Gentleman’s Club on Church Street (Source: Google Maps)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local strip club is donating 10,000 bottles of premium alkaline bottled water to those affected by the recent tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee.

Mike Durham, Regional Director for Deja Vu Showgirls Gentleman’s Club, said they first handed out cases of water to families affected by the tornadoes and then started targeting construction workers.

“Anybody in need of clean drinking water is encouraged to contact the club,” said Durham.

“We’re very happy to contribute to the communities in which we operate,” said Ryan Carlson, Director of Operations for Deja Vu Services, Inc.  “If you are part of Nashville, you are part of our family, as there’s nothing we value more than our local community.”

Deja Vu Showgirls Nashville is the only strip club in the city of Nashville, and will celebrate their 30th anniversary in May.

