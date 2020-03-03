Breaking News
SEVERE WEATHER CENTRAL: Everything you need to know about tornado aftermath and recovery
DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK: Continuing News 2 Team Coverage
Closings
Curfew announced for Mt. Juliet after tornado outbreak

Nashville Tornado

Mt. Juliet tornado damage

Mt. Juliet tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police have announced a curfew starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in some of the hardest-hit storm-impacted areas.

The purpose of the curfew is to aid police in protecting those homes and property from potential thieves.

Individuals who are not property owners, or guests of property owners, are prohibited from remaining or traveling on public or private property in the designated curfew areas between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The curfew will be applied to the following areas:

  • Triple Crown Neighborhood
  • Catalpa Drive
  • Fescue Drive
  • Dogwood Drive
  • Clearview Drive
  • Barrett Drive
  • Volunteer Boulevard
  • Athletes Way
  • Athletes Way North

Residents are also discouraged from working on damaged structures or cleaning-up debris while the curfew is active due to the danger of working in complete darkness.

At the present moment, the Metro Nashville Police Department have not announced a curfew.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

