Curfew announced for Mt. Juliet after tornado outbreak

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police have announced a curfew starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in some of the hardest-hit storm-impacted areas.

The purpose of the curfew is to aid police in protecting those homes and property from potential thieves.

Individuals who are not property owners, or guests of property owners, are prohibited from remaining or traveling on public or private property in the designated curfew areas between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The curfew will be applied to the following areas:

Triple Crown Neighborhood

Catalpa Drive

Fescue Drive

Dogwood Drive

Clearview Drive

Barrett Drive

Volunteer Boulevard

Athletes Way

Athletes Way North

Residents are also discouraged from working on damaged structures or cleaning-up debris while the curfew is active due to the danger of working in complete darkness.

At the present moment, the Metro Nashville Police Department have not announced a curfew.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.