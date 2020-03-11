Couple gets engaged in shell of Germantown apartment

1  of  6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Their home in Germantown was destroyed by the tornado but that’s not how one couple will remember their time there. 

Caitlin Parsons lost her home at the Germantown Place Apartments when an EF-2 tornado rolled through Nashville last week. 

As she returned to clear out her belongings and say her final goodbye to the home she lived in for 10 years, her boyfriend Buster Hughes got down on one knee and proposed. 

Parsons was understandably emotional and said yes! 

She and her fiancé are incredibly grateful and thankful for the Nashville community and the outpouring of love and support they have received. 

