NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country stars are doing their part to help victims of the storms that devastated areas of Middle Tennessee.

Chris Young tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he donated $50,000 to the Music City Inc. Foundation.

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad… to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R #NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

He encouraged others to donate online.