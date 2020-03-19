Cookeville brothers doing whatever they can to help Putnam County after deadly tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brent Webb, who owns Finishline Muffler and Auto says, “I didn’t come out to be a hero. I didn’t come out to be anything like that. I am just here to help. I will always help no matter what, any day, any time.”

He and his brother Jamie Whitaker have been working around the clock since the EF-4 tornado hit Cookeville early March 3rd.

“We have been cleaning up. We have been towing vehicles from Cookeville to Crossville,” said Jamie.

“Anything we can do, equipment-wise, service wise, anything Putnam County needs.”

They have been working for free and have barely seen their own families, but Brent says this community is a family, “This is our friends, this is our family. It is a really tight-knit community. Just about everybody knows everybody so we are here 24 hours a day no matter what.”

These two are definitely heroes but the biggest thing they want to stress is if you still need help please call them at 931-284-7805.