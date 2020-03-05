Confirmed: 50.25 mile tornado went through Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a long-track tornado occurred Tuesday morning in Middle Tennessee. The path of this tornado stretched 50.25 miles across Davidson, Wilson, and Smith counties.

The tornado touched down near John C. Tune Airport and tracked continuously east through North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville, and continued on into Donelson, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Lebanon. The tornado lifted just 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville.

Germantown tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)

Lebanon tornado damage

An aerial view of damage in East Nashville around Holly and South 19th Street after last night’s severe weather.

Old Hickory exit to Central Pike

The damage near John C. Tune, North Nashville, and Germantown was rated as EF-2 damage. The tornado strengthened in East Nashville with confirmed EF-3 damage. EF-3 damage has also been confirmed in Donelson, Hermitage, and Mt. Juliet.