Davidson County Metro Schools Friendship Christian School Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

Confirmed: 50.25 mile tornado went through Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties

Nashville Tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a long-track tornado occurred Tuesday morning in Middle Tennessee. The path of this tornado stretched 50.25 miles across Davidson, Wilson, and Smith counties.

The tornado touched down near John C. Tune Airport and tracked continuously east through North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville, and continued on into Donelson, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Lebanon. The tornado lifted just 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville.

The damage near John C. Tune, North Nashville, and Germantown was rated as EF-2 damage. The tornado strengthened in East Nashville with confirmed EF-3 damage. EF-3 damage has also been confirmed in Donelson, Hermitage, and Mt. Juliet.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

