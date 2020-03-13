Committee to oversee Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville mayor Ricky Shelton announced that a committee has been formed to handle how the money will be disbursed from the Tornado Relief Fund.

“We have organized this committee to optimally serve the victims using best practices from other charitable organizations and foundations so that 100% of these funds will be directed to our victims,” Shelton said in a Facebook post.

Shelton said he and Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter appointed the following 7 people to the committee: Chairman Bob Bell, Lillian Hartgrove, Leon Burns, Katelyn Steakley, Micah Johnson, Ben Rodgers, and Mark Miller. Two other people will serve in administrative roles.

Only the committee will decide how the funds are given out, but he and Mayor Porter will continue their fundraising efforts. The committee will meet next week.

Click here to donate: Putnamcountytn.gov/relief