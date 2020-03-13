1  of  19
Closings
Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Clarksville Montgomery,CO Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Father Ryan High School Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Robertson County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Committee to oversee Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Putnam County tornado

(Courtesy: ABC News)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville mayor Ricky Shelton announced that a committee has been formed to handle how the money will be disbursed from the Tornado Relief Fund.

“We have organized this committee to optimally serve the victims using best practices from other charitable organizations and foundations so that 100% of these funds will be directed to our victims,” Shelton said in a Facebook post.

Shelton said he and Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter appointed the following 7 people to the committee: Chairman Bob Bell, Lillian Hartgrove, Leon Burns, Katelyn Steakley, Micah Johnson, Ben Rodgers, and Mark Miller. Two other people will serve in administrative roles.

Only the committee will decide how the funds are given out, but he and Mayor Porter will continue their fundraising efforts. The committee will meet next week.

Click here to donate: Putnamcountytn.gov/relief

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar