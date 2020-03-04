1  of  2
Live Now
DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK: Continuing News 2 Team Coverage WATCH: News 2 at 10 p.m.
1  of  29
Closings
Benton County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Family Christian Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Holy Rosary Academy Jackson County Schools Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Rochelle Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution House Under Armour Distribution House Wayne Reed Christian Childcare WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Westminster School For Young Children Wilson County Schools

Comcast, AT&T offering relief for customers impacted by tornadoes

Nashville Tornado
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comcast and AT&T are offering relief to customers who were impacted by overnight tornadoes this week.

Comcast is allowing residents FREE Xfinity Wifi hotspot access in three Nashville locations designated as shelters for those who are displaced:

  • The Red Cross Shelter (East High School, 110 Gallatin Avenue)
  • Centennial SportsPlex (222 25th Avenue North)
  • Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway)

Access to the Wifi hotspots are available to everyone and you do not need to be an Xfinity customer to take advantage of the service. For more information, click here.

AT&T is also providing help to those affected by running a 7-day waived overages offer for postpaid and prepaid customers. Talk, text, and data usage from March 3 through March 19 will not result in overage charges for customers in 112 zip codes. AT&T will automatically issue credits and waive additional service charges for wireless customers directly impacted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar