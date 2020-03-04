Comcast, AT&T offering relief for customers impacted by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comcast and AT&T are offering relief to customers who were impacted by overnight tornadoes this week.

Comcast is allowing residents FREE Xfinity Wifi hotspot access in three Nashville locations designated as shelters for those who are displaced:

The Red Cross Shelter (East High School, 110 Gallatin Avenue)

Centennial SportsPlex (222 25th Avenue North)

Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway)

Access to the Wifi hotspots are available to everyone and you do not need to be an Xfinity customer to take advantage of the service. For more information, click here.

AT&T is also providing help to those affected by running a 7-day waived overages offer for postpaid and prepaid customers. Talk, text, and data usage from March 3 through March 19 will not result in overage charges for customers in 112 zip codes. AT&T will automatically issue credits and waive additional service charges for wireless customers directly impacted.