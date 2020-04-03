Cleanup efforts continue at Donelson Christian Academy one month after EF3 tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One month ago, 25 people were killed when a string of tornadoes rolled through Middle Tennessee. Two days later, the first positive COVID-19 case was detected in Tennessee.

Donelson Christian Academy is trying to recover from both.

Two weeks after the tornado destroyed parts of the school, classes were scheduled to resume in various locations off campus. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change plans. Like many other schools, classes are being taught entirely online.

“I think those students being able to connect through our teacher directed online learning has been a great way for them to stay connected and feel connected,” said Keith Singer, the school’s Headmaster.

DCA is currently in the design phase of the renovation process. The school is working with FEMA and insurance to see what can be covered.

The entire first wing and second story have to be torn down. They’re hoping to to replace those areas with a whole new wing and a performing arts center. However, money for those projects will have to come from other outlets.

“It’s going to take a lot of resources [and] a capital campaign to do it and people jumping on board willing to give,” Singer says.

On their GoFundMe page nearly $60,000 has been raised. An Amazon wishlist with $125,000 worth of items was created to help replace supplies teachers lost. People around the world purchased those items.

“There’s a lot of unknowns right now for sure and we are just taking it one day at a time, one step at a time and you know walking through that each week,” Singer says.

May’s graduation ceremony is still up in the air. Administration is creating an alternative plan in case it has to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the rebuilding process plan goes accordingly, renovations will be completed by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

