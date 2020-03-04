Clean-up begins in heavy-hit Buena Vista neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An area hit hard by Tuesday morning’s deadly tornadoes is the Buena Vista community near Germantown.

Buildings collapsed and debris was strewn throughout the streets.

The National Weather Service determined the tornado that blew through Nashville was categorized as an EF-2.

NWS officials said the Germantown/North Nashville tornado had sustained winds of at least 125 mph.

“I’m from Tampa Bay, Florida, I’ve lived here in Nashville for about five years, I’ve been through three hurricanes down in Florida and tonight was one of the frightening experiences of my entire life. You could see the glass shattering, the glass breathing in and out I was very, very, very scared for my life, the roofs blew off, the glass went into the streets. I thought for sure I was going to die, but thank God, God let us live tonight,” recalled one storm survivor.

“It is so concentrated. It’s shocking how the force that was being applied to a small part of real estate, and then the people inspire you have been so devastated, they are helping each other as neighbors. It’s a great moment for Nashville despite all of the trauma,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Hopewell Baptist Church Monroe Street

“Several of the residents were in the hallway talking to Joseph, who was in the room. He was thinking it wasn’t going to be a big deal, he was hanging in here, they insisted that he go into the hallway and almost immediately afterward something very large came through that and left a huge hole and probably would have done him some severe harm if they hadn’t got him out, so his friends saved him last night,” said another storm survivor.

Portions of Monroe Street are still blocked by debris and road closures remain in effect throughout the area. Electricity has yet to be fully restored to the neighborhood.

Monroe Street damage (Photo: WKRN)