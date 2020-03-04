Breaking News
Police: Two dead in double shooting in LaVergne
City of Nashville holds vigil for victims in wake of tornado outbreak

Nashville Tornado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigil was held on Tuesday night at Public Square Park after the devastating storms that swept across Nashville and Middle Tennessee to pray for the city and victims of the storm.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was in attendance and addressed the crowd. Earlier in the day, Cooper tweeted that he was “devastated by the destruction of our cherished neighborhoods and businesses,” vowing that “We will rebuild. We will be stronger.”

At least 24 people died overnight Monday into Tuesday after tornadoes made their way through our area.

